Titans QB Ryan Tannehill reportedly earning $3.4M in incentives, which is double his base salary

Ryan Tannehill has the Tennessee Titans one win away from the Super Bowl, a development that was hard to predict when the Titans started 2-4.

Even before they play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on Sunday, Tannehill has already made twice his base salary with the Titans in incentives alone. The seven-year veteran, who was named 2019 Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player by the Pro Football Writers of America, has made $3.425 million in contract incentives over 10 games, according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Tannehill was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Titans before the season. The Dolphins paid $5 million in a signing bonus and the Titans are paying the quarterback $1.75 million in base salary with a contract loaded in incentives.

Via NFL Network, his salary bonuses:

Being on 46-man roster for 13 games: $250,000

Passer rating of more than 96.0: $1 million

Participating in more than 50 percent of plays over 10 games ($100,000 each game): $1 million

Winning seven of those 10 games ($25,000 each): $175,000

Accruing more than 2,250 passing yards: $500,000

Throwing more than 20 touchdowns: $500,000

Tannehill will make at least $10 million combined with his signing bonus, base salary and incentives. He could have more in the contract to surpass.

Ryan Tannehill is making more off incentives than his base salary with the Titans. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Tannehill’s tenure with Titans surpasses Dolphins

Not only is the 31-year-old playing in the playoffs for the first time, he’s putting together one of his best seasons statistically. His 117.5 passer rating leads the NFL and is better than the 93.5 he posted in 2016, his previous best. He’s averaging 9.6 yards gained per attempt and 13.6 yards per completion, both leading the league and approximately two yards better than previous bests.

He has completed 201 of 286 passes (70.3 percent) for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tannehill, the eighth overall pick of the 2012 draft, is an unrestricted free agent after the season, as is Marcus Mariota. Mariota opened the season as the Titans’ starting quarterback but was benched after six games. Star running back Derrick Henry, who has torn through defenses in the playoffs, is also a free agent.

