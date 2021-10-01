Titans rule out A.J. Brown, Julio Jones ahead of Week 4 game against Jets

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry better be ready to break the NFL record for most rushing attempts in a game during Week 4. The Titans ruled out both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones for the contest after both failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday and were not spotted at practice Friday.

Brown and Jones are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Brown lasted just eight snaps during the team's Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts before leaving with his injury. Jones aggravated his hamstring during the contest, and did not play during the fourth quarter.

With Brown and Jones sidelined, a combination of Cameron Batson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers will see the majority of the snaps at wide receiver. Westbrook-Ikhine saw 78 percent of the snaps last week. Both Batson and Rogers played at least 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Henry should also see plenty of carries. He already leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game, so a heavy workload shouldn't be an issue. Henry has topped 30 rushing attempts in a game five times in his career. The single game record for carries is 45. The mark was set by Washington running back Jamie Morris in 1988.

Sterling Shepard also out, Andy Dalton, Dalvin Cook considered questionable

The Titans aren't the only team with significant injury concerns entering Week 4. The New York Giants will be without both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

In more positive injury news, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is questionable after missing last week's game with an ankle injury. Cook was able to put in limited practice all week, so he might tough it out in Week 4. Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is expected to play after missing Week 3 with a rib injury.

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is also questionable with an ankle injury. Bears coach Matt Nagy has not revealed whether Dalton or Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.