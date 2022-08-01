Titans' Robert Woods, Caleb Farley push through ACL recovery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·4 min read
  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods stretches during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Both Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    1/4

    Titans ACL Brothers Football

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods stretches during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Both Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley takes part in a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility on June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Both Farley and wide receiver Robert Woods have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    2/4

    Titans ACL Brothers Football

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley takes part in a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility on June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Both Farley and wide receiver Robert Woods have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    3/4

    Titans Football

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks reaches for a pass during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    4/4

    Titans Football

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks reaches for a pass during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods stretches during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Both Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley takes part in a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility on June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Both Farley and wide receiver Robert Woods have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks reaches for a pass during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Caleb Farley
    Caleb Farley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Tannehill
    Ryan Tannehill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Lewan
    Taylor Lewan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley worked together on their own individual drill Monday during a special teams period at training camp.

In full pads. No knee braces protecting repaired left ACLs.

It's a very welcome sight for the Tennessee Titans with both expected to start this season and both making impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended the 2021 season for each.

Woods tore his left ACL at practice Nov. 12 while with the Rams. Farley tore his left ACL on Oct. 18 that ended the first-round draft selection's rookie season.

That put them on similar timelines for their recoveries. So they started working together not long after the Titans traded for Woods.

The veteran and the cornerback practiced with the team during the offseason program and were on the field to start training camp last week — without knee braces — and practiced Monday in the team's first session in pads.

And they've had pretty much a “full workload” aside from a couple of drills, according to Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

“I didn’t give it much thought,” Vrabel said. "I just wanted to make sure that what they’re doing is helping them and that they’re progressing and they keep responding well to the work that they’re doing.”

Farley has been benefitting not only from having a rehab partner, but almost a master class picking the brain of a receiver going into his 10th NFL season.

“It helps me think better, play better, be more comfortable,” Farley said. “It gets my confidence up. All those different dynamics, it helps me play better.”

Both Woods and Farley share a track background so part of their routine became running a hill next to a parking lot once a week. They also pushed each other as they worked to strengthen each knee.

“He’s a resource for me as well," Woods said of Farley. "I know he’s a young player, but he’s young, talented, strong, fast, quick.”

Woods says he started training without the brace after the Titans' offseason program ended, focusing on track work to help regain his explosion. His work was tested last weekend when the receiver went up for a pass from Ryan Tannehill with Farley defending, and Woods came down with the ball on that left leg.

ACL recovery is not easy and is different for every player.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan admitted to reporters in June he struggled throughout the 2021 season after tearing his ACL in October 2020. Linebacker Bud Dupree tore his in December 2020 and said in June he felt like himself for just one game: the Titans' divisional playoff loss in January.

“People talk about it, and we know the timetable,” Dupree said. "We know how long it really takes. The doctor can say one thing. Your body got to tell you something else.”

Woods is targeting being ready for the season opener as the Titans host the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

“My biggest objective is being ready for Week One,” Woods said. “I’m honing in on everything we’re doing, every practice, trying to get some reps with Ryan. ... If Coach asks me to go out there I’ll be ready to go.”

The Titans also are counting on Woods to be one of their new starting wide receivers. Tannehill has been working with Woods since the offseason program building chemistry and timing thanks to Woods' quick healing.

“He’s so smooth,” Tannehill said of Woods. “That’s one thing I noticed immediately is he’s so smooth with his routes. He’s able to transition really well. And, you know, it looks like he’s going 100%, but he’s not. He’s able to transition extremely well. So for a quarterback, that makes it easy to throw the ball to.”

Farley is expected to start opposite Kristian Fulton this season, replacing veteran Janoris Jenkins who was a salary cap casualty in March. Woods noted Farley picked off two passes when the Titans had only rookies, quarterbacks and injured players start camp a few days before the veterans reported.

“I’m expecting big things from Caleb," Woods said.

NOTES: TE Tommy Hudson passed his physical and was activated off the physically unable to perform list Monday. That leaves rookie K Caleb Shudak and LB Monty Rice on the PUP list. ... Rookie CB Roger McCreary broke up four passes Monday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th