The Titans return in “Godzilla x Kong: the New Empire ”first-look trailer

The killer kaijus are teaming up to face an apocalyptic threat.

After going head-to-head in Godzilla Vs. Kong, the two tremendous Titans are banding together to save the world in the first-look trailer for Godzilla x Kong: the New Empire.

The teaser, which was unveiled at CCXP on Sunday, sees the return of the titans... in a world of a new form. Not only does Kong get a metallic arm in this newest iteration but Godzilla's atomic breath sees red. Watch the trailer below.

The fifth film in the Monsterverse franchise, Godzilla x Kong will see the killer kaijus face off against a colossal, undiscovered threat that could very well spell the end of days for both man and monster alike. Along the way, Godzilla and King Kong’s origin stories will also be revealed, including the mysteries surrounding Kong’s home Skull Island.

Accompanying the Titans on their heroic quest are returning stars Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, and Kaylee Hottle, as well as daring new adventurers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House. Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard also returns for round two, with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett penning the film's screenplay.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire swings into theaters on March 15, 2024.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.