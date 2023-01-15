Titans request to interview two Chiefs assistants for offensive coordinator: report

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their vacant offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning.

Bieniemy, who interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position, joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff in 2013, first serving as the running backs coach and then taking over as offensive coordinator in 2018.

Potentially taking the Titans’ offensive coordinator job would be a lateral move from his current position.

Nagy rejoined KC this season as QBs coach after serving as Chicago Bears head coach from 2018-21.

Since 2019, Bieniemy has undergone multiple interviews, including with the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos following the 2021 regular season. But he has yet to receive a known offer.

The Star’s Herbie Teope contributed to this report.