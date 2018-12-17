Titans RB Henry passes Campbell's two-game mark

Houston Texans: Running back D'Onta Foreman could make his season debut when the Texans play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Foreman is 13 months removed from his last NFL carry after suffering a torn Achilles but has been progressing in practices. Another factor is that starter Lamar Miller departed last Saturday's game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury and he may turn out to be a game-day decision. Houston coach Bill O'Brien knows what we wants to see from Foreman should he be active against the Eagles. "Obviously, good vision," O'Brien told the media Monday. "Good knowledge of how the play's being blocked, decisive running, continuing to improve in his knowledge of pass protection. Just good, solid play. Take care of the ball, No. 1."

Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with seven wins in eight games and is one of three 8-6 teams -- along with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans -- fighting for an AFC playoff spot. Sunday's 23-0 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was a dominating performance on both sides of the ball and has the franchise hopeful of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014. "We're playing great football," receiver T.Y. Hilton told reporters. "Right now you're either the train or you're on the tracks. Right now we're rolling, so you better get on the train." Quarterback Andrew Luck professes to be hearing none of the playoff chatter. "We don't live in holes, but I haven't heard talk about it all and that's not a lie," Luck said.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A season of high expectations continues to be miserable for the Jaguars and veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said the preseason optimism makes the hard fall hurt even worse. "This is as bad as it gets," Campbell told reporters. "I truly believed we were capable of winning a Super Bowl this year, and we underachieved at the highest level. It's all bad. That's hard to deal with sometimes. But at the end of the day, you have to take it for what it's worth and try to learn from it." Campbell said the season isn't entirely lost because there are lessons can be learned. "They're going to learn tough lessons," Campbell said. "Hopefully, we can use this kind of season to give us that motivation going forward. I guess if there are any positives to take it's that there are a lot of lessons to be learned that can be beneficial to this team going forward."

Tennessee Titans: Running back Derrick Henry set a franchise record with 408 rushing yards over a two-game span, surpassing legendary Hall of Famer Earl Campbell (405 in 1980) from the club's Houston Oilers' era. Henry had just 474 yards through 12 games before suddenly emerging as a force. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Henry's "confidence is through the roof." Another factor may be that the 24-year-old Henry has fresh legs after averaging just 10.7 carries through the first 12 games before averaging 25 over the past two. "I think that Derrick has to be 23, 24 years old, so I hope that his legs stay fresh," Vrabel said. "I see how hard (he works). He is one of our offseason award winners for how hard he trained in the offseason, and the amount of work he puts in. So I know he is in great condition."

--Field Level Media