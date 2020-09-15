Titans' Rashaan Evans ejected for punching Broncos tight end Jake Butt

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans punched Broncos tight end Jake Butt in the head Monday night during the first half of their season-opening clash.
Evans, an integral member of Tennessee's defense, seemed to overreact to a normal tangling of bodies after a play; he was at first assessed a normal personal foul penalty before the NFL's remote replay center upgraded the call to an ejection.
Punching somebody in a helmet seems stupid Rashaan Evans. pic.twitter.com/CDw73cBSBu— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 15, 2020
Yeah, right call. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/vg8K1X3s65— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 15, 2020
Soon after Evans got the boot, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock found tight end Noah Fant over the middle for a go-ahead touchdown pass.
Evans made 111 tackles in 2019 and doled out eight quarterback hits. He was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2018.
Butt, the recipient of the punch, made the Broncos roster this year after tearing his ACL for a third time last summer.
Twitter took Evans to task while making fun of Butt for his enthusiastic snitching:
Rashaan Evans 1st quarter highlights ️ ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ffgXOBtYyJ— Broadway Sports (@BroadwayTN) September 15, 2020
So so soooooo stupid by Rashaan Evans— Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) September 15, 2020
Rashaan Evans personal foul after the play. Evans punched Jake Butt and has been ejected from the game. Absolutely can not happen. #Titans @NC5— Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) September 15, 2020
Pretty solid right hook by Rashaan Evans. Jake Butt was snitching quick lol. pic.twitter.com/mIHs9uU7eq— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 15, 2020
#Titans LB Rashaan Evans was ejected for smacking Butt right on the cheek. pic.twitter.com/LpsPuwHi3g— Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) September 15, 2020
Evans told reporters after the game that he overreacted after the play. He also said he apologized to his teammates.
"All I can do right now is just keep doing what I've been doing and stay focused," he said, per the Tennessean.