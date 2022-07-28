Titans QB Ryan Tannehill using playoff loss as fuel for 2022

  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    1/6

    Titans Tannehill Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters in most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    2/6

    Titans Tannehill Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters in most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches as quarterback Logan Woodside (5) throws during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    3/6

    Titans Tannehill Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches as quarterback Logan Woodside (5) throws during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    4/6

    Titans Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    5/6

    Titans Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Players are expected to be on the field Wednesday as the team's NFL football training camp begins. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    6/6

    Titans Football

    Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Players are expected to be on the field Wednesday as the team's NFL football training camp begins. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters in most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches as quarterback Logan Woodside (5) throws during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After going into the playoffs with the Titans as the AFC's No. 1 seed and losing 19-16 to Cincinnati, Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters most in the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) takes part in drills during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Players are expected to be on the field Wednesday as the team's NFL football training camp begins. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Tannehill
    Ryan Tannehill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Mariota
    Marcus Mariota
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No quarterback has won more games over his first three seasons with the Tennessee franchise than Ryan Tannehill, who has posted a 30-13 record for the Titans.

The problem? He is 2-3 in the postseason.

Worse is Tannehill and the Titans losing three straight playoff games, with the past two on their home field. The most painful came in January, when Tennessee was the AFC's No. 1 seed and Tannehill was intercepted three times — the last with 20 seconds left in a 19-16 loss to Cincinnati.

Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters the most.

“It's just fuel,” Tannehill said. "You look at things in your past and experiences that you’ve been through and you can learn from them and you can use them as fuel as you move forward. So that’s the thought here in moving forward is attacking this year, each and every day and try to get the most out of it.”

Tannehill became the first quarterback since Warren Moon between 1987 and 1993 to lead the franchise to three straight playoff berths. Even as the Titans went 12-5, Tannehill had his worst statistical season since replacing Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback in mid-October 2019.

He threw his fewest touchdowns (21), and his 14 interceptions were one more than he had in his first two seasons in Tennessee combined. It didn't help that Tannehill was one of only six Titans to start every game in 2021, when Tennessee used an NFL-record 91 players — the most for a non-strike season.

Then came the playoff loss.

Tannehill talked in May about how much he struggled to deal with that loss, even using therapy to help with the sleepless nights.

General manager Jon Robinson also took that loss tough and said he talked with Tannehill. For the GM, the key is moving on and not letting one loss fester. Robinson thinks Tannehill has turned the page based on what he's seen out of the quarterback entering his 11th NFL season.

“Juice. Energy. Leadership. Fired up to be out here,” Robinson said. “Working with the new players that are on the team about, ‘Hey, when you run this route this way, look for the ball, because this is what I’m looking for out of you on this certain route.’ He’s into it. Ready to roll.”

Tannehill said he doesn't feel as if he's speaking up more.

“I feel like I just am leading the way, you know, that I believe is effective and the way that works for me,” Tannehill said. "So I’m going to continue doing that, continue pushing the envelope, trying to bring this team, this offense along as fast as we can.”

The Titans tried to give Tannehill more help by acquiring wide receiver Robert Woods from the Rams in March. Tannehill's favorite receiver the past three seasons is gone, with A.J. Brown traded to Philadelphia, and the quarterback now working with what the Titans hope will be Brown's replacement in rookie Treylon Burks.

They also signed tight end Austin Hooper and drafted the fastest tight end at the NFL combine, Chig Okonkwo. And Derrick Henry, the NFL's rushing leader in 2019 and 2020, is back after missing nine games last season with a broken right foot.

Tannehill is under contract through 2023, but his contract counts $38.6 million against the salary cap this season. The Titans drafted Malik Willis out of Liberty in the third round, the earliest they've selected a quarterback since taking Mariota at No. 2 overall in 2014. Tannehill, who turned 34 on Wednesday, isn't looking ahead at this point of his career.

“I take it one year at a time," Tannehill said. "So right now I love the game, I love competing, I love where I’m at physically, you know, I still feel really good. So one year at a time and excited for for what’s ahead.”

NOTES: Wrestler Ric Flair spoke to the Titans at the end of practice Thursday at the invitation of coach Mike Vrabel. The 73-year-old Flair is wrestling for the final time on Sunday in Nashville. Flair said he's been a fan of Vrabel since he played for the Patriots, and Vrabel grew up watching wrestling with his father and became a Flair fan himself. “I thought he would love to to talk to the players, which he was, he was excited to come over here," Vrabel said. "He brings an energy and excitement and passion. And I know that they appreciated it.” ... The Titans swapped receivers before practice, waiving Juwan Green and adding Terry Godwin, who was a seventh-round pick by Carolina out of Georgia in 2019. He spent 2019 on Jacksonville's practice squad and played three games for the Jaguars in 2020. He spent 2021 on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca