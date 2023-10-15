Titans QB Ryan Tannehill carted off field with ankle injury against Ravens

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 8-of-16 passes for 76 yards on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a right ankle injury.

Tannehill took a hit in the third quarter from Ravens defensive end Justin Madubuike and came up limping. He remained in the game for Tennessee's next series, but was intercepted by safety Geno Stone.

A few minutes later, Tannehill left the field on a cart as second-year quarterback Malik Willis took over under center.

Tannehill will undergo X-rays to determine the extent of his injuries, according to NFL Network.

Who are the Titans backup quarterbacks?

In relief of Tannehill, Willis completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards but was sacked four times.

The second-year pro from Liberty would be in line to start if Tannehill's injury keeps him out for an extended period of time. Returning home from this week's game in London, the Titans have a bye next week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

The Titans also have rookie second-round pick Will Levis on the roster.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured against Ravens, carted off field