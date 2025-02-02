How the Titans played a major role in making the Eagles a Super Bowl contender

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans had a big role in getting the Philadelphia Eagles to two Super Bowls in the last three years.

In one of the more baffling moves in recent NFL history, the Titans shocked the league during the 2022 NFL Draft by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for the 18th overall pick.

The Eagles signed Brown to a major contract shortly after the deal was done, and the Titans selected wide receiver Treylon Burks with Philly's draft pick.

The trade has been overwhelmingly lopsided in retrospect. In Philadelphia, Brown has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game. In Tennessee, Burks has struggled to stay healthy.

Brown's arrival in Philadelphia helped turn the Eagles into a bona fide contender, and Brown's departure in Tennessee signaled the beginning of the end of a successful few seasons for the Titans.

This trade couldn't have worked out better for the Eagles, and they have the Titans to thank for it.

