Titans opt for Ryan Tannehill over Tom Brady, other free agent options with extension

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans have agreed on a contract extension, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport reported on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the deal is for $118 million over four years with $91 million total in guarantees and $62 million in fully guaranteed money, a hefty sum for Tannehill following a breakout season.

— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020

The extension means that the Titans have no intention of replacing Tannehill with free agent quarterback Tom Brady. Many thought Tennessee was one of the top candidates as a landing spot for the longtime Patriot after he was seen at a Syracuse men's basketball game chatting with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel said the conversation was nothing more than "a conversation you would have with your girlfriends". Well, looks like the Titans are in a committed relationship now and are kicking Brady to the curb.

Tannehill's first six seasons with the Dolphins could be described as mediocre-to-OK, but he had a solid year in 2019 in his first season with the Titans. After taking over the starting job from former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota in Week 7, Tannehill took the Titans from 2-4 to 9-7 and helped them earn a spot in the playoffs, where they advanced to the AFC Championship before falling to the Chiefs.

In his 10 regular season starts, the 31-year-old threw for 2,598 yards (259.8 yards per game) and 22 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions, posting a career-high 117.5 quarterback rating on his way to earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Compare those numbers to the 42-year-old Brady, who in 16 games threw for 4,057 yards (253.6 yards per game) and 24 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. The numbers aren't overwhelmingly different, but it's hard to say that Brady's numbers will improve in his first season in a new system. It's likely that the Titans saw Tannehill as a safer option.