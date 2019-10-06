Titans kicker Cairo Santos has about the worst day you can have as a kicker

In a season full of bad days by kickers, Tennessee Titans kicker Cairo Santos may have had the worst performance we’ll see all season. Santos missed four field goals during the team’s tight game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Those misses had a major impact on the game, which the Bills won 14-7. Santos, 27, got his first opportunity at the start of the second quarter. With the game scoreless, Santos missed a 50-yard field goal that would have given the Titans a lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Santos’ next chance came with the Titans down by a touchdown in the second quarter. This time, Santos missed a 36-yard field goal.

The third miss was even worse. With the game tied 7-7, Santos missed a 33-yard field goal that would have given the Titans a lead in the fourth quarter. Later in the quarter, Santos missed his fourth field goal. That one could have cut the Bills’ lead to cut four points.

To make matters even worse, Santos tied a record for most field goals missed in a game since the merger.

While Santos’ performance stands out as egregiously bad, the entire season has been defined by struggling kickers. Stephen Gostkowski, Kaare Vedvick and Adam Vinatieri have had some rough performances year. Gostkowski at least a reason for those struggles, and was placed on injured reserve after Week 4 due to an injury.

With the loss, the Titans have dropped to 2-3. The team could look to work out additional kickers before Week 6.

It was a real tough day for Cairo Santos. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: