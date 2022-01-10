Titans hope franchise's 3rd time as AFC's top seed is charm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·4 min read
  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with fans as he runs off the field after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
    1/4

    Titans Texans Football

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with fans as he runs off the field after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
    2/4

    Titans Texans Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
    3/4

    APTOPIX Titans Texans Football

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    4/4

    Titans Texans Football

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with fans as he runs off the field after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a chance to see if the third time is the charm.

The Titans (12-5) earned the AFC's No. 1 seed for the third time in franchise history — all since leaving Texas for Tennessee in 1997 and clinched beating the team that replaced them in Houston with a 28-25 win over the Texans.

The challenge for this franchise will be proving they can take advantage of the first-round bye not knowing their opponent yet for the divisional round. Home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs didn't help in their two previous tries.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday it's time to focus on themselves and what they need to do to try to keep winning.

“Now ... it's single elimination,” Vrabel said.

Despite posting the NFL's best records in 2000 and 2008 at 13-3, the Titans lost in the divisional round to the Baltimore Ravens each time. Now the Titans won't see the Ravens who didn't make this postseason.

Another difference? The Titans are 8-0 under Vrabel when coming off a bye or extra rest from a Thursday night game. That's tied with Pittsburgh for the best mark in that category over the past four seasons.

These Titans need the first-round bye to rest up after using an NFL-high 91 players, most ever in a non-strike season. That also gives Derrick Henry, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, more time to practice for an expected return for the divisional round.

Monday marked 10 weeks since Henry was placed on injured reserve with a broken right foot, and he started practicing with the Titans last week. Henry still finished the season ninth in the NFL in rushing after leading the league each of the past two seasons.

“There’s going to be some looks that he’s going to have to get in practice," Vrabel said of Henry. "We’re going to have to see how he responds to some cutting and some reactionary stuff. We’ll continue to look and see how he is progressing, and then we’ll make a decision.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The passing game. Ryan Tannehill was sacked only once, and he completed passes to nine different Titans. Tannehill finished with a 138.9 passer rating and showed serious elusiveness escaping a would-be sack to complete a 37-yard pass on a game-winning TD drive. The Titans also had the best performances from receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones in the same game since the middle of October in a win over Buffalo.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Both starting the game and coming out of halftime better. The Titans barely outscored opponents 61-56 in the first quarter and were outscored 84-65 in the third quarter this season. Their struggles were on full display against Houston as they opened the game with a three-and-out and had a trio of three-and-outs in the third quarter.

STOCK UP

Jones. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been dismissed as a bust for a lackluster season where he finished with 31 catches for 434 yards. But Jones had a team-high five catches for 58 yards, and his first touchdown catch this season provided the winning margin for the Titans to clinch the No. 1 seed.

STOCK DOWN

K Randy Bullock. The Titans strung together a 13-play drive late in the first quarter, and they turned to Bullock when they bogged down at the Houston 24. He missed a 42-yard field goal wide right. The Titans' third kicker finished the regular season 26 of 32 on field goals, but was just 8 of 14 between 40 and 49 yards.

INJURED

The Titans only ruled out a pair of defensive linemen against Houston. Safety Amani Hooker left the game and returned. So did starting cornerback Kristian Fulton who hurt his left arm late and defensive back Elijah Molden.

KEY NUMBER

One — The number of wins the Titans need to host their first AFC championship game. The Houston Oilers had to go to Pittsburgh for the conference games for the 1978 and 1979 seasons. The Titans won in Jacksonville in January 2000 to reach the franchise's lone Super Bowl. They lost in Oakland following the 2002 season and in Kansas City in January 2020.

NEXT STEPS

Rest and heal up all the nagging injuries. Spend the bye week trying to clean up some issues and continue Henry's recovery.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, died Friday after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A Baseball Canada spokesman says the accident happened Friday, and that more information -- including about funeral arrangements -- will likely be provided soon. The federation did not offer details about her cause of death. Asay, who joined the program in 2005, helped Canada win s

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Nam Nguyen finishes sixth at nationals a week after contracting COVID-19

    Barely a week before what might have been his last Canadian figure skating championships, and with a berth in the Beijing Olympics on the line, Nam Nguyen felt like he'd been by a train. The 23-year-old from Toronto struggled to a sixth-place finish on Saturday in Ottawa, and revealed afterward that he'd contracted COVID-19 last week. "It just hit me hard, like a train... it just felt like my whole body was just shaking from exhaustion, weakness, and I had chills all over, I was coughing a lot,

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp