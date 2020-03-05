Titans Foundation donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

The Tennessee Titans Foundation is donating $1 million to help with Nashville tornado relief efforts. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are stepping up to help their community recover from a terrible natural tragedy.

Controlling team owner Amy Adams Strunk announced on Wednesday that the Titans Foundation will be making a donation of $1 million to help Nashville and Middle Tennessee recover from the devastating tornados that ripped through those areas on Tuesday. The donation will be made to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which will then distribute funds to local non-profits who are helping people on the ground.

"We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night's tragedy," Adams Strunk said, via the Titans website. "As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can."

More than 36 separate tornadoes, including a large EF-3, carved a path of destruction in Nashville and areas to the east, destroying buildings, obliterating homes, splitting trees, and taking lives. At least 24 people are known to have been killed by or in relation to the tornados, and that number could rise as relief efforts continue. Tennessee governor Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard has been dispatched to assist relief and recovery efforts in affected communities.

The Titans are donating more than just money, they’re also donating time. Titans players, staff and their families will volunteer in Middle Tennessee on Friday, and the team has partnered with Hands On Nashville, an organization that seeks to meet community needs through volunteerism, to set up other volunteer activities.

The NFL is also donating $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. According to the Titans’ website, the NFL will also work with local schools to help them repair football fields and replace equipment.

