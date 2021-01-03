Titans first-rounder Isaiah Wilson's disaster of a rookie year continues with video of New Year's partying
We’re less than a year removed from the 2020 NFL draft, but it is becoming increasingly clear who the draft’s biggest bust will be.
Tennessee Titans first-rounder Isaiah Wilson has continued his rookie season with yet another bad look off the field, as video emerged Saturday of him partying over New Year’s weekend with friends and scantily clad women in a pandemic, per A to Z Sports Nashville.
The video come from the Instagram story of one Omar Thompson, whom A to Z Sports Nashville identifies as owner and CEO of OSA Group Miami. Wilson can be identified by his nose ring and panda necklace, the latter a nod to his “Panda” nickname.
Partying during a pandemic would be a bad look for any NFL player, but for Wilson it’s yet another episode in an NFL career that has so far been an abject disaster for the team that drafted him.
Picking Isaiah Wilson has not worked out for the Titans
The Titans drafted Wilson with the No. 29 pick of the 2020 NFL draft. A well-regarded but raw talent out of Georgia, Wilson appeared to be a good fit for a power run team that recently lost right tackle Jack Conklin to free agency.
It only took a few months for the incidents to begin with Wilson.
First, the 21-year-old reportedly attended an off-campus party at nearby Tennessee State University. The party reportedly ended when campus police noticed the smell of burning marijuana and showed up to the apartment, at which point Wilson fled to the balcony in an apparent attempt to escape via leaping from the second floor apartment.
Wilson followed that up a few weeks later with a DUI arrest. He’s also made two trips to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which signifies a player testing positive for COVID-19 or being in close contact with an infected person.
The situation eventually grew bad enough that the Titans placed Wilson on the reserve/non-football illness list while citing personal issues. At that point, Wilson had played a total of four snaps in his NFL career.
Wilson’s high school coach Kevin Fontaine has already started wondering what’s wrong with him in comments to The Tennessean:
“It’s surprising to see. It’s sad to see, too,” said Fountaine, Wilson’s coach at New York’s Poly Prep. “I just hope he kind of wakes up a little. …
“It’s almost like he’s self-destructing on purpose.”
Titans general manager Jon Robinson explained Wilson’s trip to the reserve list by saying the player “is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through.”
You can only wonder what Robinson now thinks as these latest videos of Wilson emerge, and how much more time Wilson has left in the Titans organization.
