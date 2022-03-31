Titanium Transportation Jumps 15 Spots to #12 on the 2022 Today’s Trucking Top 100 Ranking of Canada’s Largest Truck Fleets

Titanium Transportation Group Inc

BOLTON, Ontario, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSXV:TTR), is pleased to announce it has risen 15 spots over the past year to become the 12th largest trucking company in Canada according to the Today’s Trucking 2022 Top 100 rankings. (Today’s Trucking is the Canadian trucking industry’s leading trade periodical).



As a leading North American transportation, logistics and warehouse provider, Titanium, based in Bolton, ON, has focused on expanding its asset-based trucking operations through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as well as its rapidly expanding logistics brokerage business.

In February 2021, the Company completed its largest asset-based trucking acquisition to date, acquiring ITS Group of Belleville, ON, expanding Titanium’s fleet to 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employee and independent owner operators. In January 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Bert and Sons Cartage in Brantford, ON, further enhancing Titanium’s operations and expanded its physical footprint in a key growth market.

Titanium recently reported its revenues for 2021 nearly doubled over the prior year to approximately $400 million.

“We are extremely pleased with the growth we’ve achieved to date in both our trucking and logistics brokerage business,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium’s Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, we still see significant opportunity for further growth.”

“As we assess various acquisition opportunities in Canada and the United States, the investments we’ve made in adding quality assets and launching new technologies, will enable us to deliver strong organic growth and quality results across both our asset and non-asset-based businesses going forward.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truck transportation, logistics, and warehousing services to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "TTR".

Story continues

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

ted.daniel@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com



