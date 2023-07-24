This Titanic VR game puts you aboard the sinking ship

Titanic VR experience (Globiss Interactive)

Feeling ‘seasick’ in VR isn’t exactly rare , but it’s likely to hit you even harder if you opt to board the sinking Titanic in an upcoming adventure from Globiss Interactive.

Titanic: A Space Between isn’t a dry historical reconstruction. Rather, the reveal trailer indicates a time-travel rescue caper gone wrong, with moody dark environments and possibly some supernatural goings-on in the mix, too.

The voiceover for the trailer gives a brief synopsis. The player takes on the role of Hendrick, an adventurer sent back in time to rescue someone called Diana, who appears to have been trapped by another time-traveller, Dr Plackett.

Unfortunately, something goes wrong with the time travel, and you arrive 24 hours later than planned. So, rather than getting to enjoy the carefree opulence of early 20th-century cruising, you’re left exploring the waterlogged ship after it collides with the iceberg.

Not discounting the fact that trailers are always selective, it certainly looks impressively immersive, bringing to mind some of the best VR games , like Half-Life: Alyx and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. But plenty of questions remain, including how long the game lasts and how much it’ll set you back.

The game is coming in the fourth quarter of this year for Meta Quest, Pico, and Steam VR platforms. Interestingly, a footnote says that the footage is taken from Meta Quest — which is very impressive, given the splashy Bioshock-style water effects that abound in the trailer. Though it could, of course, be the Meta Quest Pro , which is 50 per cent faster than the Quest 2 and offers 37 per cent more pixels.