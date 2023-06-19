Titanic tourist submersible goes missing sparking search

The Titanic sits 3,800m (12,500ft) down at the bottom of the Atlantic (file image)

A submersible used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, sparking a search and rescue mission.

The Boston Coastguard told the BBC on Monday that an operation to find it was under way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear how many people, if any, were on board at the time it went missing.

Small submersibles occasionally take paying tourists and experts to view the wreck of the Titanic.

OceanGate Expeditions, a private company that deploys submersibles for deep sea expeditions, recently posted on its social media feeds that one of its expeditions was "under way".

The company, which has not commented on the reports, charges guests $250,000 (£195,270) for a place on its 8-day expedition to see the wreck.

It bills the trip on its carbon-fibre submersible as a "chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary".

The BBC has contacted the company for comment.

The Titanic sits 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the surface at the bottom of the Atlantic. It is about 600km (370 miles) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The passenger liner, which was the largest ship of its time, hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew onboard, more than 1,500 died.

The Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreck was discovered in 1985.