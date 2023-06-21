Titanic sub latest: US Navy sends in heavy lifting machinery

A special naval salvage system that could be used to hoist the missing Titan to the surface has arrived in St. John’s, Canada, as rescuers race to find the submersible before oxygen runs out.

The search entered a critical stage late on Wednesday, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people aboard is exhausted.

The Navy’s equipment is capable of hoisting “large, bulky and heavy undersea objects such as aircraft or small vessels”, officials said in a statement.

The Titan weighs 20,000lbs (9 tonnes) and the US Navy’s Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System is designed to lift up to three times that weight. However, the equipment likely won’t be ready for use until later on Thursday.

US Coast Guard officials insisted they remained “hopeful” with a surge of assets and experts joining the operation and sonar detecting unidentified “underwater noises”.

“Sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a tough decision. We’re not there yet,” Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said.

“We have to remain optimistic and hopeful.”

12:16 AM BST

Titan faced issues during previous voyages

Crew aboard the Titan have encountered problems with the submersible including electrical system and battery issues, since its first expedition to the Titanic shipwreck in 2021, which is located in international waters.

According to documents filed by OceanGate Expeditions in Virginia federal court, the issues during the first expedition were mostly electrical problems that were “solved as they came up”.

There were 18 crew members who explored the wreck site for the first time in 2021, the filing stated. Others, such as Paul-Henry Nargeolet, had already travelled to the site.

The 2022 expedition brought more problems to the Titan.

“On the first dive to the Titanic, the submersible encountered a battery issue and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform,” the company wrote in another filing.

12:11 AM BST

Titan went on multiple missions to Titanic shipwreck in recent weeks

The Titan’s voyage this month was one of several missions the submersible took to the Titanic’s wreck site in recent weeks.

The entire expedition began in early May in St. John’s, Newfoundland in Canada and was expected to last until the end of June, according to documents filed in a federal court in Virginia.

Each mission lasted eight days, but it was not clear how many missions had taken place before the fateful trip – or how many were scheduled to occur afterwards. Eighteen total dives were planned.

An Instagram photo posted by OceanGate Expeditions showed a group of smiling people described as “our Mission 3 and Mission 4 crew” at sea just days before the Titan vanished on Sunday – the first day of its latest voyage.

