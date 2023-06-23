Titanic sub latest updates: Families mourn Britons dead on Titan vessel after ‘catastrophic implosion’

The families of Londoner Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, and British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding have paid tribute after they died in the Titan submersible’s “catastrophic” implosion.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600 ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage during a press conference in Boston.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was also found, in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, that was “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

“This was a catastrophic implosion of the vessel which would have generated a significant broadband sound down there that the sonar buoys would have picked up,” he said.

Undersea expert Paul Hankin said five major pieces of debris helped to identify it as from the Titan submersible - including the vessel’s nose cone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.

The Dawood family released a statement mourning the loss of the father and son.

“Please continue to keep the departed souls of our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning,” they said.

Meanwhile, Mr Harding’s family paid tribute to their “dedicated father”. “He was one of a kind and we adored him,” they said.

According to court documents, safety concerns had previously been raised about the Titan submersible by a former employee of OceanGate.

The filings said David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, claimed wrongful dismissal after flagging worries about the company’s alleged “refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design”.