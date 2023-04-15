The Titanic sank into the Atlantic Ocean 111 years ago today. Here are rare photos of the ship.
Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Some 111 years ago, the Titanic sank into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tragedy struck during the British luxury passenger liner's maiden voyage. Four days into the ship's journey from Southampton, England, to New York City, the Titanic collided with an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland on the night of April 14, 1912.
The 882.5-foot-long ship disappeared beneath the ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912, at about 2:20 a.m.
More than 1,500 people of the about 2,200 people on board were killed during the tragedy, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. The ship's crew and third-class passengers suffered the greatest loss – with 710 deaths in the third class and 700 among the crew.
In the decades following the sinking of the Titanic, the tragedy has been documented with gripping stories, films inspired by the events and extensive research – including underwater footage of the wreckage.
To commemorate the 111th anniversary of the tragedy, here are some photos of the famous ship and rare artifacts from all those years ago.
Vancouver police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman spat on a stranger in a coffee shop on Feb. 26. Police say a 38-year-old Vancouver man and his friends were playing cards in a café near West Fourth Avenue and Alma Street when a woman approached them around 10:45 p.m. PT. VPD Const. Tania Visintin says the woman initially engaged in friendly conversation but allegedly made racial comments after hearing the group speak Arabic. The woman is also alleged to have poured coffee
Holly Indridson says her son Ethan Bespflug was taking a bus to Surrey, B.C., Tuesday night — southeast of Vancouver — and she planned to pick him up and drive him home. She used GPS to keep tabs on his progress. She realized something was wrong when she tracked Bespflug's phone to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, across the Fraser River from Surrey. "I got in my car and a rushed over to the hospital searching for him," Indridson said. She soon learned her 17-year-old son, whom she d
Notorious anti-vaxxer, one-time fugitive and disgraced mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston must pay an Alberta Health Services employee $650,000, a Calgary judge has ruled. For months, Johnston "spewed misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate" as he executed a "disturbing" and relentless campaign of defamation and harassment, wrote Court of King's Bench Justice Colin Feasby. The main target of Johnston's harassment was AHS public health inspector Sarah Nunn. Johnston's harassment became so i
A Minnesota man has died after being attacked by dogs he was watching for a family member, police said. Officers secured a garage door and began rendering aid to the victim, who "had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body," the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a statement. The victim did not own the dogs -- identified by police as American pit bull terriers -- but had been taking care of them at his home for a family member, police said.
Two neighbours in the east end of St. John's worked together to sexually abuse boys for more than a decade, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. Tony Humby, 64, and Bruce Escott, 80, are facing a litany of sexual assault-related charges stemming from incidents between 2007 to 2021, and the police believe it's possible there are more charges to come. "What I can say is that the investigators have been learning something new about this investigation every day," said Const. James Cadig
A Milton, Ont. woman who sustained devastating injuries in a chemical attack last month is speaking out for the first time, saying despite the intense trauma she endured, she's still attempting to see the positive side of life. In a fundraising event page posted online by a family friend earlier this week, 23-year-old Bradi McCoy said she is hopefully looking at five more weeks in hospital before she gets to go home. "I lost a lot due to this incident, my face is gone and has been skin graphed.
On September 1, 1980, police outside of Vanhorn, Texas were locked in a six-hour standoff with a fugitive and suspected assassin. He was Charles Voyde Harrelson – father of Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson.
While the union representing nearly 124,000 federal public servants across Canada says higher pay is top of mind as a new round of negotiations with Ottawa takes place under the cloud of a strike mandate, other issues have been brought up — including workers' desire for more say in working from home. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents affected Treasury Board workers, has been in collective bargaining with the federal government since June 2021. Those talks broke down
One of two Americans who survived a deadly abduction last month in Mexico says she watched the video of the drug cartel shootout that killed two of her close friends on one of the kidnappers' phones. A road trip for cosmetic surgery took a fatal turn on March 3 when Latavia McGee and three friends crossed into a border town dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel where they were fired on and loaded into a pickup truck. McGee and Eric Williams survived but Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown died.
A total of 71 units were either flattened or damaged by the massive fire that ripped through a Vaughan construction site Wednesday — and the cause of the flames is still under investigation, the city's deputy fire chief says. Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt told reporters Thursday afternoon that of those 71 units, 31 were detached homes, 23 were townhouses and several others were basements where a floor deck had been installed. On Wednesday, Moffatt said at least 20 homes had been destro
The tech executive charged with stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death in San Francisco confronted him earlier in the evening about his ties to the suspect's younger sister, prosecutors said on Friday in court documents that outlined a possible motive.
A woman from British Columbia's North Thompson region has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing her husband at a campground. Ashleigh Tschritter, now 33, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was later convicted of manslaughter. In December a jury deliberated there wasn't enough evidence to prove she intended to kill David Simpson, her husband and the father of her three children. The couple, from Clearwater, about an 80-minute drive from Kamloops, had bee
Officials have identified the man fatally shot Wednesday outside the Kensington Safeway in northwest Calgary. An autopsy found the victim was Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, 23, of Edmonton, the Calgary Police Service said in a statement Friday. According to investigators, Cameron-Bramwell was struck when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street N.W. Not long after, a black SUV rolled up on firefighters in downtown Calgary, seeking help for Cameron-Bramwell, who was critical