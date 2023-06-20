Everything we know so far about missing Titanic submersible

(L-R) Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of Engro Corporation, Hamish Harding, a businessman, Stockton Rush, founder of OceanGate Expeditions and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, known as ‘Mr Titanic’

Five people, including a British billionaire businessman and one of Pakistan’s richest men, have gone missing after a submersible carrying passengers to visit the shipwreck of the Titanic lost contact with tour operators on Sunday morning.

A multinational rescue mission has been launched to find the 22ft vessel, which had an oxygen supply of 96 hours, as the race to rescue those missing continues.

The Titan is thought to have as little as 57 hours of emergency oxygen left.

Here is everything we know so far about the Titan submersible, those on board and the rescue operation to find them.

Who is on board?

Hamish Harding, a British billionaire businessman, is among the five people on board the missing RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5. The Cambridge-educated adventurer holds 16 air speed records, including the Guinness world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth via the North and South Poles by an aircraft. The 58-year-old lives in Dubai with his wife Linda and sons Rory, 18, and Giles, 15.

Also missing are a Pakistani father and son, 48-year-old Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman. One of Pakistan’s richest men, Mr Dawood is vice chairman of Engro Corporation and a member of Prince’s Trust International.

Shahzada Dawood (pictured with his wife Christina) who along with his teenage son Sulaiman are amongst five people missing from the Titan vessel

French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, known as “Mr Titanic” because he spent more time than any other diver at the wreck of the ill-fated liner, and chief executive and Stockton Rush, founder of OceanGate Expeditions, are also on the vessel, according to reports.

When did the vessel go missing?

The Titan set off at around 4am on Sunday morning from Newfoundland, Canada, according to Hamish Harding’s Facebook page. The crew of the Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel from which the submersible launched, said they lost contact with them approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive, according to the Boston Coast Guard.

4am start of the Titan submersible on Sunday morning as it began its descent, but it lost contact with the surface less than two hours later - Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP via Getty Images

Communication was lost between the vessel and tour operators OceanGate Expeditions while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

What is the Titan submersible?

The vessel is 6.7m (22ft) in size and weighs 10,432kg (10.4 tonnes), able to dive to depths of 4,000m (13,120ft) “with a comfortable safety margin”, according to OceanGate, the Seattle-based operator. The Titan has an oxygen supply of 96 hours, which started from roughly 6am local time on Sunday.

The 10-day “Titanic expedition” package offered by OceanGate costs around $250,000 (£196,000) per passenger. The company’s vessels can take up to five people down to see the wreck, with guests as young as 12 and as old as 92 having taken trips.

Who is conducting the search?

An intensive, multinational effort is underway to try and locate the vessel and rescue those on board. The US and Canadian coast guard crews are among those involved in the search.

Rear Admiral John W Mauger, of the US Coast Guard, said in a press conference in Boston on Monday afternoon that they were conducting a search around 900 miles east of Cape Cod at a water depth of roughly 13,000ft.

The search is being conducted both under the water, using sonar technology, and over the water with aircraft, in case the Titan has surfaced but lost communications.

Two C-130 iceberg patrol aircraft have been deployed in the search by the US military, with Canada dispatching an additional C-130 as well as a P-8 submarine search aircraft. An additional C-130 is on the way from New York.

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said Britain is “ready to provide assistance” to the rescue mission searching for the submersible.

