New Titanic footage to be released from 1986 exploration of wreck

Never-before-seen footage from the 1986 exploration of the site of the Titanic shipwreck is set to be released Wednesday.

The footage was captured by cameras in a three-person research submersible named Alvin and the remotely operated Jason Jr. in July 1986, which marked the first time humans saw the ship since its doomed maiden voyage in 1912.

Most of the footage set to be released has never before been seen by the public, according to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

PHOTO: Titanic's bow is seen during a dive at the resting place of the wreck, July 1986. (WHOI Archives/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Handout via Reuters)

MORE: Rare footage of 1986 dive to Titanic wreckage to be released

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will premiere over 80 minutes worth of footage Wednesday night.

The footage will begin with Alvin approaching the Titanic, then exploring the bow and parking on its deck. It will also include interior shots of the Titanic from Jason Jr.

PHOTO: The passenger ship, the RMS Titanic in 1912. (Universal History Archive via Getty Images)

It will also show the chief officer's cabin and a promenade window, the exterior of the ship and the telemotor used to transmit steering and engine controls to the engine room.

The Titanic hit an iceberg on its trip from Southampton, England, to New York City on April 14, 1912. It was carrying over 2,200 passengers and crew.

Over 1,500 people died when the ship sank.

PHOTO: An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic, 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean, off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada in 1986. (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP, FILE)

MORE: Titanic: Never-before-seen pics

A joint exploration run by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a French oceanographic exploration organization, Institut français de recherche pour l'exploitation de la mer, found the ship wreckage in September 1985.

Scientists then returned to the site nine months later and captured the footage.

In 1986, 11 dives were made to the Titanic's resting place almost 12,500 feet below the ocean's surface.

New Titanic footage to be released from 1986 exploration of wreck originally appeared on abcnews.go.com