TitanHQ Appoints Jeff Benedetti as VP of Sales - North America

TitanHQ
·2 min read

GALWAY, Ireland & TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanHQ, the leading web filtering, email filtering and email archiving SaaS business, has announced a new appointment to its Go-to-Market leadership team. Channel veteran Jeff Benedetti will join the company to lead North American sales and go-to-market efforts as TitanHQ continues to expand its presence in the region.

Benedetti comes to TitanHQ with almost two decades of successful sales and go-to-market leadership experience in security and technology markets. Most recently, he led Sales and Marketing at SKOUT Cybersecurity, which was acquired by Barracuda Networks in the summer of 2021. Benedetti was the Director of US Sales at Datto, where he was instrumental in driving partner growth and expansion while the company achieved unicorn status and an acquisition by Vista Private Equity in 2017. He also held previous leadership roles at Apple Inc. and Tech Depot.

"We are thrilled Jeff has joined TitanHQ to further expand our already strong growth in the U.S. market. As a well-respected International sales executive within cybersecurity, Jeff is an important addition to TitanHQ. His decades of expertise will be pivotal in driving growth and will benefit partners and customers as TitanHQ continues to innovate and grow," said TitanHQ CEO Ronan Kavanagh.

According to Benedetti, "End-user compromise is the #1 threat vector for bad actors and causes 99% of security breaches. As the cyber problem compounds, MSPs continue to be a single resource to secure their customers' users, networks and infrastructure. The opportunity to enable our partners with a best-in-class security platform and partner program built for growth is massive."

With this appointment, TitanHQ is continuing to build for long-term growth as the IT security provider of choice for MSPs.

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year-old multi-award-winning web filtering, email security and email archiving SaaS business. We protect 8,500 businesses and work daily with over 2,500 MSPs. We protect your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats.

Most importantly, our products were built from the ground up for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping problems at the source while also providing ideal products to sell in your technology stack.

Press Contact: Geraldine Hunt

Email : ghunt@titanhq.com

