‘The Titan Games’ Bow Tops Ratings On Quiet Memorial Day; ‘Baker And The Beauty’ Steady

Memorial Day was quiet…very quiet. The networks were filled with reruns and repeats save a small handful of fresh episodes. NBC did air the two-hour Season 2 premiere of The Titan Games, which delivered a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.42 million viewers. Both metrics were down from last season’s averages and marked a series low.

Titan Games was followed by a new episode of Songland (0.5, 2.34M), which stumbled two-tenths from last week, also hitting a series low. NBC won the night overall in the demo.

ABC gave audiences a new episode of the freshman romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (0.4, 2.26M), matching last week. Other than that, ABC served a double helping of Celebrity Family Feud repeats.

Not much to report at CBS. They aired a lineup of repeats of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull. It was the same story for Fox, which gave us reruns of its 9-1-1 franchise shows.

The CW aired encores of Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

