Tissue maker Essity's profit tumbles as input and distribution costs bite

FILE PHOTO: Essity sign is seen in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Hygiene products group Essity on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profit and said it planned to raise prices further in the face of record high costs for raw material, energy and distribution.

Operating profit at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue fell 34% from a year earlier to 2.75 billion Swedish crowns ($297 million). Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.33 billion crown profit.

Essity, which is also the global leader in hygiene products for businesses and in incontinence products, announced plans to raise prices in all product categories and markets to compensate for the substantially higher costs.

"We do not expect a decrease in the historically high costs for raw material, energy and distribution in the near term," Chief Executive Officer Magnus Groth said in a statement.

"Price increases are therefore essential to compensate for the higher costs while we continue to increase customer and consumer value through leading innovations and implement efficiency measures to achieve cost savings."

($1 = 9.2543 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

