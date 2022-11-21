Tissue Engineering Market Size to Surpass US$ 31.16 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

According to a new market research report titled, " Tissue Engineering Market by Material Type (Biologically Derived Material, Synthetic Material, and Others), by Application (Neurology, Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary, Urology, Dental, Cord Blood & Cell banking, Cancer, and Gynecology) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Tissue Engineering Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2021 to reach US$ 31.16 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in one of the major factors influencing the market growth. For instance, tissue engineering supplied a way for innovation of novel regenerative medicine techniques and disease simulation models. The application of organ-on-a-chip, induced pluripotent stem cell, and three-dimensional bioprinting technologies is among the most significant recent advancements of tissue engineering. The success of tissue engineering and its application to regenerative medicine will be influenced by these technologies. Continued investment in tissue engineering will produce goods and medicines that are both useful commercially and effective in preventing disease.

Excerpts from ‘By Material Type’

Based on material type, the market is grouped into

Biologically Derived Material

Synthetic Material

Others

Biologically derived materials are used in tissue engineering technique. Mechanical support offered by naturally occurring materials are influencing the segment growth. Additionally, biologically derived materials are best suited in production of newly formed tissues which resembles vital organs. Synthetic materials are expected to grow with high CAGR in forecast period as it offers high mechanical support to carrier scaffolds.

Excerpts from ‘By Application’

According to application, the global tissue engineering market is segmented into

Neurology

Orthopedic

Musculoskeletal & Spine

Cardiology & Vascular

Skin & Integumentary

Urology

Dental

Cord Blood & Cell Banking

Cancer

Gynecology

The orthopedic segment holds majority of market share. Whereas skin & integumentary segment is expected to register high growth in the projected period. Tissue engineering in orthopedic segment promotes functional constructions that repair, maintain, or enhance organs or damaged tissues. Artificial skin and cartilage are two examples of synthetic tissues that have received FDA approval.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Geographically, global tissue engineering market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

North America holds majority of market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors influencing the growth of North America are increased support of government, increased use of tissue engineering models in research and development domain. The European region holds second position in the global market. This is characterized by factors such as presence of many market players in the region, increased research activities in life sciences. Furthermore, high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac disorders and cancer are also influencing the growth of market in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the projected period due to increasing healthcare standards. Furthermore, increased research and development on regenerative medicines mostly in countries such as Iran, South Korea are supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global tissue engineering market are

Medtronic Plc

Allergan Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

Acell, Inc.

Stryker Corporation Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Reprocell, Inc.

Rti Surgical, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL TISSUE ENGINEERING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL TYPE Biologically Derived Material Synthetic Material Others GLOBAL TISSUE ENGINEERING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Neurology Orthopedic Musculoskeletal & Spine Cardiology & Vascular Skin & Integumentary Urology Dental Cord Blood & Cell banking Cancer Gynaecology

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 12.74 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 31.16 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.45% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by material type, application, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

