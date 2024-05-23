Tison joins Broncos on permanent deal

Ugo Tison joined London Broncos on loan from Catalans Dragons in April [SW Pix]

London Broncos have signed French international Ugo Tison from Catalans Dragons on a permanent contract.

The 22-year-old initially joined the Broncos on loan in April but will now stay with the club at least until the end of the season.

Broncos have also confirmed that second-rower Jacob Jones's loan deal from Leigh Leopards has been extended for the rest of the campaign.

Tison, who plays at hooker and half-back, has featured in every game since moving to Plough Lane, including the team's first win of the season against Hull FC earlier this month.

Broncos are bottom of Super League, below Hull on points difference.

They host Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.