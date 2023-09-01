Tish Melton Teases Debut Single ‘Michelle’ Produced by Brandi Carlile

Tish Melton, daughter of “Untamed” author Glennon Doyle and Craig Melton, will release her debut single, “Michelle,” on Sept. 15.

The young musician announced the news on Instagram Friday.

“Michelle – my debut single – will be out September 15. @brandicarlile produced it and I’m so proud of this song,” she wrote. “I hope you love it as much as we do. brandi – thank you for believing in me every step of the way. here we go!!!

Previous jaunts into the musical and performing worlds for Melton include an “EqualizeHer” concert at the Troubadour almost a year ago in which she performed alongside Aimee Mann, Tinashe, Jasmine Star, Audley, Whesli, Ashley Del Cid, Rhodes Perry and more.

She cites Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Lucy Dacus and more as musical influences. She has met Swift, posting a photo of them hugging on Instagram with the caption “it’s fine,” and more recently she performed onstage with Carlile at Carlile’s Mothership Weekend at Miramar Beach in Florida. She also posed in a photo with the members of Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — as well as Carlile.

Melton attended the last night of Swift’s Los Angeles stop on the U.S. leg of the Eras tour, where Swift announced that the rerecorded version of her fifth album “1989” would launch Oct. 27.

The young musician currently resides in Los Angeles with her mother and stepmother, retired professional soccer player Abby Wambach. Melton has two siblings — Chase and Amma. Her father Craig Melton also remains close at hand.

Doyle and Wambach invest in Angel City FC alongside Jennifer Garner, Natalie Portman and more, attending many games. They also run a podcast titled “We Can Do Hard Things” and generally post their fun antics and parenting and couple arguments on Instagram.

