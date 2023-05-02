Who Is Tish Cyrus's Fiancé? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022 and announced their engagement five months later

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Tish Cyrus has made it official with her new leading man!

On April 29, the mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to actor Dominic Purcell, best known for starring on Fox's Prison Break from 2005 to 2008.

Due to the Golden Globe-nominated show's popularity, it saw a revival in 2019, in which Purcell reprised his leading role opposite co-star Wentworth Miller. But his portrayal of protagonist Lincoln Burros is just one of the many characters the actor has played, having appeared in several projects across TV and film since.

While it's unclear exactly how the actor and Tish first met, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in November after she posted a sweet snap of herself cuddling with the actor. In the months that followed, they've each shared glimpses of their romance on social media.

They've also stepped out alongside each other at events including Miley's New Year's Eve special this year. Tish shared a photo from the night of Purcell kissing her on the cheek, and also included photos with friends, as well as a shot of daughters Brandi Cyrus and Miley performing.

Meanwhile, Purcell hasn't shied away from showcasing his love of Tish, either — penning heartfelt tributes to her on Instagram. "Punching way above my weight -yep absolutely, I'm a lucky b—d," he wrote in a post that pictured the two hugging. "She's the best human ever. Love ya love."

Tish shares daughters Miley and Noah and son Braison with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. They tied the knot in 1993 and filed for divorce in 2010. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi and son Trace from her previous marriage.

Here's everything to know about Purcell, from his start in acting to his love of surfing.

Related:Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'

Story continues

He's a British-Australian actor

Dominic Purcell/instagram

Purcell was born in England, but moved to Australia at age two. He pursued his early education there, eventually placing his focus on theater studies as he grew older. In fact, he took classes alongside Hugh Jackman during his time at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts school in Perth.

"We both trained together at #dramaschool. He hasn't changed one bit. Him always smiling and basically being a beautiful human. I haven't changed. I'm still angry and grumpy," Purcell captioned a now-deleted Instagram post that featured himself next to the Wolverine actor.

He's starred in several acclaimed TV shows

FOX via Getty

Purcell is best known for his role as Lincoln Burros in Prison Break on Fox, which ran from 2005 to 2008 for four seasons before its 2019 revival. Taking place several years later, much of the original cast reprised their roles in the sequel, including Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield.

From 2014 to 2016, Purcell starred as Mick Rory (aka Heat Wave) in The Flash on The CW. He reprised that role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and Supergirl. He's also appeared in films including 2004's Blade: Trinity and crime-thriller Three-Way that same year.

Related:Tish Cyrus Has an 'Incredible Start' to 2023 with Boyfriend Dominic Purcell: 'Grateful'

He has four children of his own

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Similar to Cyrus, Purcell has several grown children of his own. The Prison Break star was formerly married to Rebecca Williamson, with whom he welcomed four children: daughters Lily-Rose and Audrey and sons Augustus and Joseph. The couple was together from 1998 until 2008.

He suffered a bad injury while filming Prison Break

Source: Dominic Purcell/Instagram

In June 2016, Purcell suffered an injury on the set Fox's hit drama, and shared a bloody photo on Instagram of the aftermath. In the caption, he assured fans that he was okay.

"I'm good. #thanksforsupport … Had a little accident on set. Haha! Back at work asap," he wrote alongside the gory photo. "Pays to have a thick skull when an iron bar falls on your #head!! busting it open severely also broke my nose in two places. Haha. I got a free nose job out of it…… Stoked to be alive."

Purcell was shooting in Morocco when an iron bar from the set was dislodged and struck him on his head, suffering a broken nose and head injury as a result. Twelve days later, Purcell sported two deep gashes on the top of his head, the larger of which required 150 stitches.

Related:'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Injured On Set, Says He's 'Stoked to Be Alive'

He loves to surf

Dominic Purcell/instagram

Growing up on the coast of Australia, Purcell began surfing from a young age; he was six years old the first time he gave the sport a try. "I was already hooked before I even started," The Flash alum told The Inertia.

Purcell posts about his love of surfing on his Instagram, sharing videos of himself and his kids in action. He's also close friends with three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning (with whom he grew up) and 11-time world surf champion surfer Kelly Slater.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.