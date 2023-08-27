Tish Cyrus shares photos from 'fairytale' wedding to Dominic Purcell at daughter Miley's home

Tish Cyrus got her moment in the spotlight with her wedding to Dominic Purcell.

The manager and producer, mother of pop star Miley Cyrus, shared photos from her Malibu, California, nuptials to "Prison Break" star Purcell on Instagram Friday. Cyrus wore an ethereal, strapless white lace dress by Israeli designer Netta Benshabu, while Purcell kept things casual in a white button-down shirt and vintage slacks.

Cyrus' daughter Miley, who served as the bride's maid of honor, can also be seen in the wedding photos, beaming alongside the newlywed couple as she holds a bouquet of white roses and baby’s breath.

"It was like I was in a fairytale," Cyrus told Vogue of her wedding. "The most romantic fairytale you could ever imagine."

Cyrus married Purcell in a small poolside ceremony at Miley Cyrus' Malibu home on Aug. 19. Miley, who walked Cyrus down the aisle, told Vogue that being part of her mother's special day was "a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes," Miley told the fashion outlet. "She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her now that I’m older."

She added: "To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love."

Tish Cyrus, left, gave fans a glimpse at her "fairytale" wedding to Dominic Purcell in an Instagram post Friday.

Cyrus and Purcell's love story began online when Cyrus "slid into Dom's DMs" on social media, per Vogue. Purcell popped the question to Cyrus last Thanksgiving with the help of Miley, who assisted the British-Australian actor in planning the proposal.

Cyrus announced her engagement to Purcell on Instagram in April. She shared a pair of photos of the then-engaged couple in the post, including a closeup of Cyrus' square-cut engagement ring.

The marriage marks Cyrus' second marital union. Cyrus was married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 until April 2022 when the couple filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Cyrus was previously in a relationship with Baxter Neal Helson from 1986 to 1989.

Cyrus and Billy Ray have five children together: Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who are Cyrus' children from her relationship with Helson.

