Tish Cyrus Says She Would've Been a 'Better Parent' Had She Smoked Weed When Her Kids Were Young

Tish Cyrus opened up about how smoking marijuana has mellowed her out on a new episode of her and daughter Brandi's podcast, 'Sorry We're Stoned'

Tish Cyrus suspects her parenting skills may have gotten an added boost had she been a fan of marijuana back in the day.

On a new episode of her podcast Sorry We’re Stoned, Tish, 56, opened about the ways in which smoking weed may have helped her be a better mom to her five children.

“I actually feel like I would’ve been… I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like, 46,” she said on the podcast, which she co-hosts with daughter Brandi. “And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then. I think I would’ve been… like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At that point, Brandi, 36, interjected to explain that Tish likely would’ve been “much more tolerant.”

“I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then,” Tish added.

Related: Tish Cyrus Details Her ‘Complete Psychological Breakdown’ Before Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus: ‘I Was Literally Terrified’ (Exclusive)

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images Tish Cyrus at the Grammy Awards in February.

Tish is mom to Brandi, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. They split in 2022, and she married Prison Break actor Dominc Purcell in August.

On the episode that premiered Thursday, Tish and Brandi welcomed rapper Wiz Khalifa on the show, and he reminisced about collaborating with Miley on the 2013 song “23.” Though Miley has since quit smoking weed, she was a fan of it at the time — even though Tish wasn’t.

“She loved weed. And at that time, I didn’t smoke weed,” Tish recalled. “And I was not happy with her.”

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Related: Tish Cyrus Started Working Out at 54 to Cope with Divorce and the Death of Her Mother: 'It's Changed My Life' (Exclusive)

Story continues

Tish recently opened up to PEOPLE about her difficult divorce from Billy Ray, and the ways in which she managed to find happiness again.

“I thought I was going to be alone forever…. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary,” she said. “I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.