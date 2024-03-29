Tish Cyrus opens up about 'issues' in relationship with husband Dominic Purcell

What happens when you mix a Taurus and an Aquarius together? A little bit of "issues," according to Tish Cyrus.

The music manager and producer, 56, appeared on her daughter Brandi's "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast on Thursday where she discussed some of the conflict she's had with husband Dominic Purcell since their August wedding.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Cyrus quipped while the mother-daughter duo were speaking to astrologist Jill Wintersteen. "I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

She continued, sharing that the "growth" she's had in their relationship has been "crazy" since they have such differing personalities. "I'm so easily offended," she said, adding, "He is just very blunt — like, there is no warm and fuzzy.”

Tish Cyrus discussed the "issues" she's had in her relationship with Dominic Purcell.

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional. And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," the mom of five continued. "I’ve never been good at that.”

Cyrus added: "These are definitely issues. … Because I love him, I’m dealing with the issues."

The music manager married the "Prison Break" star during a ceremony in Malibu, California, in August, Cyrus' representative confirmed to USA TODAY at the time. Cyrus' daughter, pop singer Miley Cyrus, served as the bride's maid of honor.

Cyrus and Purcell's nuptials come four months after the couple announced their engagement. Cyrus, who was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, shared news of her engagement to the British-Australian actor on Instagram in April. Purcell is best known for his roles in "Prison Break," "Equilibrium" and "Assault on Wall Street."

The marriage marks Cyrus' second marital union. Cyrus was married to Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 until 2022 when the couple filed for divorce. Cyrus and Billy Ray have five children together: Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who are Cyrus' children from her relationship with Baxter Neal Helson.

Cyrus' comments about her marital "issues" with Purcell comes as rumors floated earlier this month that she is estranged from her daughter Noah due to the 24-year-old allegedly being in a casual relationship with "The Flash" star first.

USA TODAY previously reached out to Cyrus, Purcell and Noah for comment.

