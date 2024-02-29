Tish Cyrus Was 'So Glad' Miley Called Out the Grammys Crowd for Not Dancing During 'Flowers': 'I Loved It'

Tish opened up about Miley's 2024 Grammys performance on Thursday's episode of her and daughter Brandi's podcast 'Sorry We're Stoned'

Tish Cyrus-Purcell was "so glad" Miley Cyrus tried to get the 2024 Grammy Awards audience on their feet during her "Flowers" performance.

On Thursday's episode of her and daughter Brandi's podcast Sorry We're Stoned with special guest Wiz Khalifa, Tish, 56, spoke about the pride she had for Miley, 31, during her Grammys performance.

The topic came up as the "Black and Yellow" rapper, 36, was praising Miley's "confidence" at the awards show this year.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

"That confidence, like, it comes out, too. Like, how she got on stage and was like 'Oh, y'all gonna act like y'all don't know that song?' Somebody who wasn't confident wouldn't be able to do that. But she has your voice in her head telling her, 'You got a trophy. It don't matter what these people [think]," he told the Cyrus matriarch.

"I was so glad she did that because you know how it is at a lot of L.A. s---. It's like you're too cool for school to get up, and you know you want to get up and dance. So, I was so glad she called it out," Tish told Khalifa.

The rapper said it made him "super excited" to see the Hannah Montana alum call out the crowd.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

"It made me happy as a performer. I always loved her performances. Her voice is amazing, her attitude is amazing," Khalifa said.

He continued: "I was telling somebody how difficult it is to perform in those environments because it's so stiff and like everybody's just staring at you. And when you perform, you've gotta get in your zone. You've gotta be in the holy ghost, you've gotta be feelin' it. You've gotta be able to roll your eyes and crack a smile, and she did that. She made the room uncomfortable by being herself, and that was the best performance that she could have gave. Yeah, it was really good."

Tish said Miley had "such a buzz" after the Grammys.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Miley Cyrus performs at the 2024 Grammys

"It's not because she won the Grammys, I think it is truly how she made people feel in the room. It was completely just Miley. Honestly, Miley like blows everything off, like it's no biggie. I literally was emotional for like two days because the feeling in the rooms at those things can be so weird, but in that moment when Miley was on stage, the room felt like one. And I'm like, 'Oh, she just won,'" explained the mother of five.

At the awards show earlier this month, Miley took home her first-ever Grammy Awards for best pop solo performance and record of the year for her hit "Flowers."

Miley's performance saw her take the stage in a bedazzled silver outfit and channel Tina Turner with show-stopping moves and a backing track featuring elements of "Proud Mary."

