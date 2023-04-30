Tish Cyrus engaged to 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell a year after Billy Ray Cyrus divorce

Tish Cyrus, mom to pop stars Miley and Noah Cyrus, has found love again.

Cyrus, who was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, announced her engagement to British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell on Instagram Saturday. Purcell is best known for his roles in “Prison Break,” “Equilibrium” and “Assault on Wall Street.”

Cyrus shared a pair of photos of the newly engaged couple in the post. The first offers a closeup of Cyrus’ square-cut engagement ring, while the second shows Cyrus and Purcell wrapped in a loving embrace.

“A thousand times…. YES,” Cyrus wrote.

A few days before their engagement announcement, Purcell shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and gave a sweet shoutout to Cyrus.

“Punching way above my weight - yep absolutely, I’m a lucky bastard,” Purcell captioned the post. “She’s the best human ever. Love ya love.”

The couple’s soon-to-be nuptials will mark Cyrus’ third marriage. Cyrus was married to Baxter Neal Helson from 1986-1989. Four years later, Cyrus married Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993.

Cyrus and Billy Ray have five children together: Brandi, 35, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who are Cyrus’ children from her marriage to Helson.

Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY. The divorce complaint also stated the couple had not been living together for more than two years. The couple’s split followed two previous attempts at divorce: Billy Ray filed a petition in 2010, and Cyrus filed herself in 2013.

In a statement to USA TODAY shared by Billy Ray's rep Scott Adkins, the couple said that "after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts."

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the couple added. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

