Tish Cyrus Details How Husband Dominic Purcell Empowers Her: 'He Just Encourages Me to Fly' (Exclusive)

The couple wed in August 2023 during a ceremony held at Miley Cyrus' home in Malibu, California

Tish Cyrus is singing her praises for husband Dominic Purcell.

The Cyrus family matriarch, 56, is opening up to PEOPLE about how Purcell, who she married in August 2023, empowers her daily.

"We are so happy," Tish, who co-hosts the Sorry We're Stoned podcast with daughter Brandi Cyrus, says of herself and Purcell, 53.

"He just encourages me to fly. He is just like, 'You're the funniest, you're the prettiest, you're the sweetest, you're the this — just show the world who you are,' " she continues. "It has just empowered me in such a way that I've never felt before. It's just been really great for me."

Tish went Instagram official with Purcell in November 2022, about seven months after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

She later told Vogue that Purcell proposed to her during Thanksgiving 2022 week, and the couple publicly announced their engagement in April 2023, when Tish shared a photo of her ring on Instagram.

The couple then got married in a small Malibu, California, ceremony, which took place in Tish's daughter Miley Cyrus' backyard, on Aug. 19, 2023.



Shortly after, Tish posted a sweet photo of her posing with Purcell on their special day, writing, “8.19.23 married my best friend and it was magical 💗 @dominicpurcell." In the comment section, the Prison Break star responded, “Love of my life. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Looking back at her past relationship with Billy Ray, 62, Tish tells PEOPLE, “I'm over 50, I'll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified, mostly."

"I thought I was going to be alone forever, and that was one of the times that I had [a] crippling breakdown of anxiety," she continues. "I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown."

"There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary," adds the Nashville, Tennessee, native, who was married to the "Achy Break Heart" singer from 1993 to 2022. "I promise you, starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me."

The Sorry We're Stoned podcast is available to stream now.



