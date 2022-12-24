‘Tis the Season: Sarah Ferguson Shares Pics of Her Over-the-Top Christmas Decor and Tree on IG

Deck the halls with Sarah Ferguson—aka she’s bringing the holiday season to the Royal Lodge.

The Duchess of York recently went on Instagram to tell her followers about the newest edition of her Youtube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

In a snapshot (posted on her IG Story), a children’s book titled Eddie’s Busy Christmas is fully in view while a decorated Christmas tree sits in the background. The large shrub is covered in red and gold ornaments—with yellow twinkly lights shining throughout the entire room.

The entire video was later shared on Ferguson’s channel and the scenery was simply Christmas galore. The royal duchess was surrounded by so many toys and fake snow. According to Hello! Magazine, she films the majority of her videos in the royal residence, which sits right on the outskirts of Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England.

The British royal family has been spreading holiday cheer since before the Christmas season began. Last month, the royals unveiled their glamorous Christmas tree at Windsor Castle. The Royal Collection Trust shared a first-look video at the massive tree, which was completely covered in 3,000 lights, hundreds of iridescent jewel-shaped ornaments, purple velvet and satin ribbons.

The duchess certainly outdid herself with these Christmas decorations.

