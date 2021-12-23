‘Tis the Season To Gift Crypto: Taxes and More Variables You Should Consider Before You Commit

Because the best kind of gift is one they can HODL ????????????



Robinhood app. The new feature allows gifting one of 7 cryptos with a unique design and personal message, according to a blog post. In addition, crypto gifts are 0% commission.

The process is also simple, as users can send as little as $1 worth of crypto directly to the recipient by sharing a link via email or text.

“Once a gift is sent, the recipient has 14 days to accept their new crypto gift. If they don’t, you won’t be charged (but you’ll still get bragging rights that you gave out crypto for the holidays.) If the giftee is a Robinhood customer, they will simply be redirected to the app to claim the gift. If they are not, they can sign up for Robinhood and then claim it,” according to the blog post.

However, while advantages to gifting cryptos are legion, gift givers should take into consideration several aspects, chief among them potential tax implications.

Time explained that as long as you’re giving less than $15,000 worth of crypto, it falls under the 2021 gift tax allowance. That means you won’t have to worry about any tax implications that come with the gift.

“If you give me crypto that is worth $30,000, then the difference between 15,000 and 30,000 is taxable as a gift, and is taxable to you as the person who’s giving it,” Chris Chen, a financial advisor with Insight Financial Strategists, told Time.

In addition, recipients may have to pay taxes on their crypto in the future as the IRS treats virtual cryptocurrencies like “property” for tax purposes, similar to other assets like stocks or gold. “It depends on the crypto’s capital gains or losses when the gift recipient sells or transfers it — basically, how much value their holdings gained or lost in a given period,” according to Time.

And of course, another potential downside is the giftee’s lack of interest or knowledge in cryptos.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Tis the Season To Gift Crypto: Taxes and More Variables You Should Consider Before You Commit