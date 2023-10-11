‘Tis the season to close the docks in West Nipissing

Cooling days, falling leaves, the time is nigh to draw a close to West Nipissing’s public boat launches and docks. Yes, the boating season is fast extinguishing, but there is still time left for a final ride.

The Municipal Marina at Minnehaha Bay is already closed, having shut down on Monday, October 9. The docks will be removed on October 12. Best not to have your boat tied to it.

The Cache Bay Government Dock is scheduled for an October 17 removal, and on that date the launch at the Sturgeon River House Museum will be closed as well.

Field and Crystal Falls have a little more access, as the Field Boat Launch is closing on Thursday, October 19, same with Lake Cheboygan.

The last holdout is the government dock in Lavigne, which will be closed on Tuesday, October 24.

The municipality is also closing the RV dumping stations and the splash pads on October 13.

It usually takes a full day for municipal workers to remove a dock, and once removed, each is stored for the winter. Before being tucked away, the crew inspects each dock to see what needs to be touched up before the spring installation, which usually occurs the week before the Victoria Day weekend.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca