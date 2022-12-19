'Tis the season: Here are Canada's most festive places

Canada is a big country with lots of places to see, and some places are downright merry!

Here are a few of them.

Cranberry Junction, B.C.

It’s no coincidence that B.C. is paying homage to the beloved cranberry by naming one community Cranberry Junction. Canada is one of the world’s top producers of this holiday staple - and most of its farms are in B.C. and Quebec.

Christmas Island, Nova Scotia

Located on Cape Breton Island, Christmas Island has a population of about 1,700 people. But the small community is busy this time of year! Each holiday, its post office mails around 14,000 packages from around the world, shipped there so they can be sent to their final destinations bearing the Christmas Island hand-stamped postmark.

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/48/Christmas_Island_Postmark.jpg?20141230032020

The Christmas Island postmark. (Ken Heaton/Wikipedia CC-BY-SA 4.0)

Snowflake, Manitoba

Snowflake is another small community - and the name is fitting because the province it’s found in, Manitoba is a snowy place! Take Winnipeg, for example. That city has snow depths greater than 1 cm on the ground an average of 132 days out of the year.

Reindeer Station, NWT

As for Reindeer Station, NWT? Unfortunately, there are no people or reindeer here. It was established in 1932 to house thousands of reindeer purchased by the Government of Canada, to provide a supplemental food source for the Inuvialuit. The project was abandoned in 1969, and the animals were sold when the area’s population dwindled.

And there's more! To see a full list of festively-named places in Canada, visit Statistics Canada.

