Tirupati Hindu outfits protest against Tamil MP Thirumavalavan's remarks against women

Hindu outfits protested against MP Thirumavalavan in Tirupati on Friday. [Photo/ANI]

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Members of Hindu unions at Tirupati on Friday held a protest against Tamil Nadu MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party leader Thirumavalavan for his alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Furious with his comments, the protestors raised slogans seeking the explusion of Thirumavalan his position as MP and also the abolishing of the VCK party.

It is alleged that Thirumavalavan, the MP from Chidambaram had spoken about women in a denigrating manner. (ANI)