Tired of pumpkin spice? Baskin-Robbins' Apple Cider Donut scoop returns for October
It's almost October, and that means it's time for a new limited-edition flavor at Baskin-Robbins.
The ice cream chain's latest flavor of the month is Apple Cider Donut, an apple cider donut ice cream with pieces of real apple cider donut and is finished with a textured cinnamon sugar swirl. Baskin-Robbins described the ice cream scoop as "giving you the break you didn't know you needed from pumpkin spice everything."
Baskin-Robbins is also bringing back the fan-favorite Zombie Unicorn Cake back, just in time for Halloween. The cake is made with an Oreo crumb-dipped cone and cake base, dark chocolate ears, green icing and drips of piping gel "blood." The cake can be customized for different cake and ice cream flavors.
And to celebrate Halloween, Baskin-Robbins is offering 31% off of all scoops on Oct. 31, including the monthly flavor Apple Cider Donut, as part of the company's Celebrate 31.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baskin-Robbins adds Apple Cider Donut as October flavor of the month