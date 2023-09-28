Tired of pumpkin spice? Baskin-Robbins' Apple Cider Donut scoop returns for October

It's almost October, and that means it's time for a new limited-edition flavor at Baskin-Robbins.

The ice cream chain's latest flavor of the month is Apple Cider Donut, an apple cider donut ice cream with pieces of real apple cider donut and is finished with a textured cinnamon sugar swirl. Baskin-Robbins described the ice cream scoop as "giving you the break you didn't know you needed from pumpkin spice everything."

Baskin-Robbins' October flavor of the month, Apple Cider Donut.

Baskin-Robbins is also bringing back the fan-favorite Zombie Unicorn Cake back, just in time for Halloween. The cake is made with an Oreo crumb-dipped cone and cake base, dark chocolate ears, green icing and drips of piping gel "blood." The cake can be customized for different cake and ice cream flavors.

Baskin-Robbins' fan-favorite Zombie Unicorn Cake is back.

And to celebrate Halloween, Baskin-Robbins is offering 31% off of all scoops on Oct. 31, including the monthly flavor Apple Cider Donut, as part of the company's Celebrate 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baskin-Robbins adds Apple Cider Donut as October flavor of the month