Tired of foggy glasses while wearing a face mask? I tried Warby Parker's new anti-fog lens spray

It’s no surprise that face masks have become an important part of our day to day lives, especially since they are a proven way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. While we may have gotten used to having them on hand, the combination of cold weather and face masks can cause some frustration for those who wear glasses on a regular basis.

Even the most breathable of face masks can still end up causing foggy glasses, and Warby Parker’s latest product launch is here to help.

Designed both to clean lenses and protect against fog, the Clean My Lenses Kit retails for just $20 CAD ($15 USD) and contains a lens spray, a microfiber cloth, and a drawstring carrying pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth.

Clean My Lenses Kit with Anti-Fog Spray. Image via Warby Parker.

How does it work?

In order to understand why our lenses fog up while you’re wearing a face mask, it helps to understand a little bit about the science that causes fog to appear. Similarly to how clouds form, when warm air hits a cooler surface, condensation forms.

When you’re wearing a face mask, warm air from your mouth and nose is forced upwards through the openings near your nose and cheeks, it hits the cold glass and creates the foggy effect.







To combat this issue, Warby Parker’s new Lens Spray “absorbs the droplets that accumulate on the surface of the lenses, preventing them from becoming visible as fog.”

The brand recommends that the spray be applied to both the front and back side of your lenses to ensure the proper coverage and cleaning effect.

Lens Spray in action

As someone who wears glasses daily, I had to find out whether this kit can actually help keep my lenses from fogging up. Thankfully, it does what it promises to — but there’s a bit of a catch.

In my experience, the Anti-Fog Spray doesn’t completely eliminate the fog that appears with each breath, but it certainly diminishes the time it takes for the fog to dissipate. In less than a second the fog covering my glasses cleared up, leaving me with crystal-clear lenses.

It’s not a miracle product though, and if you’re planning on spending long periods of time outdoors while wearing your mask and glasses at the same time, you’ll definitely want to keep the Clean My Lenses Kit on hand for reapplication throughout the day.

