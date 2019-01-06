Tired mask move backfires when Chargers troll Ravens with even more tired meme

Philadelphia Eagles players famously wore dog masks through their Super Bowl run last year as they embraced their underdog status throughout the playoffs.

Since it worked for the Eagles, masks are all the rage for this year’s NFL playoffs.

Mask works for T.Y. Hilton

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Houston, Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton wore a clown mask in response to Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph saying “that’s for clowns” when Hilton called Houston his second home.

Hilton tallied five catches for 85 yards as the Colts rolled in Houston, so there must be something to this mask thing, right?

Not so much for Ravens

Three Baltimore Ravens players showed up to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in their own creepy masks … because masks are scary?





The move didn’t work out this time as the Ravens’ late comeback attempt fell short, putting an end to their season as the Chargers move on to face the New England Patriots next week.

The Chargers social media team responded by trolling the Ravens masks with perhaps the most tired of all sports memes — crying Jordan.

this never gets old 😭 pic.twitter.com/SS1PZdQQqM — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 6, 2019





The Chargers may have won the game on Sunday. But when crying Jordan makes an appearance in 2019, does anybody really win?

