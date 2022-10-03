‘We are tired, dirty and hungry’: Hurricane Ian survivors leave Fort Myers Beach on foot

Linda Robertson
·5 min read

Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island by foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.

All access to Estero Island from bridges on its south and north ends has been blocked by Lee County Sheriff’s deputies to prevent vehicles and visitors from interfering with search and rescue efforts. A growing fleet of bulldozers and dump trucks is clearing debris. Mounds of mud line Estero Boulevard, as people trickle out from their homes or buildings where they sought shelter wearing backpacks and towing suitcases filled with belongings they could salvage.

More who survived on six-mile long Estero Island are realizing it’s not feasible to stay in the place Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to as “ground zero.” They have no power, no water, no cell phone service and no idea when those will be restored.

Members of the search and rescue team from Miami including Pasco, a black Labrador retriever search the rubble for missing persons at Fort Myers Beach, two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.
Members of the search and rescue team from Miami including Pasco, a black Labrador retriever search the rubble for missing persons at Fort Myers Beach, two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.

“We’re alive. That makes us luckier than some of our neighbors, and we’re thankful,” said Craig Ruke, who lives on the second floor of a stilt house on Anchorage Drive. “But we’re tired, dirty and hungry. We have no running water. We’re going to run out of food that hasn’t rotted already. We’re going to get dehydrated. Our cars are ruined. We haven’t had any water or food delivered to the area.

“Everyone on this island is cut off.”

Rescue crews were going street by street, doing a methodical grid search of what was left of the town’s grid. As the state’s death toll rose to about 85, Lee County accounted for about half — 42 — according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Most died by drowning. People speculated there could be many more bodies buried under debris or carried away by high waters.

Hundreds of houses — mostly older, wood-frame houses and charming cottages — were shoved by the surge 50 to 300 yards from where they had originally stood, plowing into others along the way. They were crushed, reduced to piles of rubble with only an occasional AC duct or washing machine or patch of roof or snarled deck to mark them. One beachfront house still had a second-story closet intact, with clothing still hanging from the rod.

Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.
Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.

“People don’t realize the scope of destruction until they emerge from their homes,” said Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Task Force 2 Public Information Officer Iggy Carroll. ”Then they understand there’s no way to sustain themselves here.”

READ MORE: Lee County sheriff announces 42 deaths, stands ’100%’ by evacuation orders

Newer, sturdier houses and multi-story buildings weathered the storm, some with minimal damage on the upper floors, others with windows and doors blown out. Cars, trucks and motorcycles did not fare well. Some were submerged in canals and swimming pools, others buried in the thick muck that covers everything. The skeletal frame of an abandoned RV jutted into Estero Boulevard.

Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm, on Friday September 30, 2022.
Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm, on Friday September 30, 2022.

“These vehicles are of no use because they are waterlogged,” Carroll said as he drove past a Fort Myers Beach fire station, pointing to its trucks sitting in the garage. Carroll was driving one of Miami’s specially modified high-water Ford SUVs. “We learned in Miami how to construct vehicles that can maneuver through inundated places.”

There were a handful of mini relief stations popping up along the side of the road that people set up on their own. They placed bottled water and snacks on tables, covered by battered beach umbrellas. But there were no aid distribution centers on the island. No mobile units handing out necessities.

Residents walk along Estero Boulevard with suitcases as they leave Fort Myers Beach and Estero Island, two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.
Residents walk along Estero Boulevard with suitcases as they leave Fort Myers Beach and Estero Island, two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.

Jerry and Sharyn Kohart, retirees from Indiana, stayed in their sixth-floor beachfront condo during Ian and watched their neighbors’ refrigerator and furniture drift by.

”The water came in waves and waves and wouldn’t leave,” Jerry said. “The building shook. Charley buzzed through on an identical path but Charley was nothing compared to Ian.”

READ MORE: ‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

Of their Sanderac condo building’s 93 residents, seven decided to ride it out. By the time the forecast track moved south from Tampa, then Sarasota, then Punta Gorda just to the north of them, it was too late to leave, they said. And, based on what they described as the false alarm of 2017’s Irma, when nothing much happened, they figured they would be OK.

In retrospect, they were foolish, they said. They had the means to evacuate when the order was issued Tuesday to their son’s high-rise apartment in downtown Fort Myers and didn’t.

“For some people with medical problems or a lack of transportation or no place to go, evacuation is not an option,” Jerry said. “We thought we could handle a 5-foot storm surge but obviously underestimated the warnings and got hit with a towering, treacherous storm surge. It came all the way up to the third floor. It stalled right on top of us for hours. The building was shaking. The shutters sounded like they’d break. We were scared.”

Will they return? Said Sharyn: “I said goodbye to our condo. Maybe they’ll tear it down.”

Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.
Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.

READ MORE: On Coast Guard flight over battered SW Florida coast, massive damage is evident

Betsy Mangan, 77, also stayed on the island. She saw houses carried away in the raging water, with people inside them.

“I doubt people who got caught in the water could survive,” said Mangan, who said she fell in love with Fort Myers Beach when she first visited 22 years ago and was glad she retired to the island town of 5,600 year-round residents. She was getting a ride to her nephew’s house on the mainland. “There was a powerful current. It was wild water.”

The question of whether to rebuild was starting to sink in.

“I don’t know if it’s worth it, if it’s even possible,” said Steven Light, owner of the demolished Cigar Hut. He described riding out the storm in a building that “was shaking like a sailboat in rough seas.” He was able to find his girlfriend, who had taken refuge in a condo on Lovers’ Key, a natural gem shorn to stubs. “This was a beautiful park, one of the most visited in the state — or used to be.”

Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.
Scenes of destruction along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.

Latest Stories

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019 campaign

    Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton (4-10) has dropped a CFL record-tying 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium. And with the Elks' faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they'll host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) on Saturday night. The combination of an Edmonton loss and Saskatchewan win over Winnipeg on Friday night would eliminate the Elks from playoff contention. Edmonton is 0-6 at home this season, having been outscored 214-101. Five of those l

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer