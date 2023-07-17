Tire flies off truck and hits windshield, killing 18-year-old driver, Kentucky cops say

An 18-year-old woman died when a tire came soaring onto her car as she drove on an interstate, Kentucky police say.

It happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, on Interstate 75 in Boone County, a Northern Kentucky suburb of Cincinnati.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a tire broke away from a vehicle that was traveling on the northbound lanes of the interstate. It rolled over the concrete barrier and flew into the windshield of a Buick LaCrosse in the southbound lanes, sheriff’s officials say.

Lauren Collins, the 18-year-old driver and sole occupant of the LaCrosse, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff.

Collins, of Independence, attended Simon Kenton High School and went to the University of Kentucky, according to her Facebookpage.

Deputies did not find the vehicle that lost its tire. Sheriff’s officials said it is possible the tire fell off a pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-8466.