With new tire and aero rules at Phoenix, Goodyear offers warning

The Cup Series’ higher downforce and higher horsepower aero rules will debut at ISM Raceway near Phoenix this weekend, the first time this year this particular combination will see on-track action.

That combination will result in higher speeds and increased tire loading, making the use of the proper level of air pressure an important factor in arriving at car set-ups.

“When we tested on this package at Phoenix last fall, teams were considerably faster than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “With the extra downforce versus the 2018 rules package, much of that speed comes through the corners, which generates higher loading on the tires.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Teams will need to be mindful of our recommended air pressures as they develop their set-ups to optimize grip. Running below our minimums can cause the sidewall of the tire to flex more and over-deflect, generating more heat, higher wear and fall-off, and even damaging the tire to the point of air loss.

“Finding that balance will be key.”

In addition, Goodyear is bringing new left and right-side tires for both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Compared to what Cup and Xfinity teams ran at Phoenix last November, the left-side tire features a construction update that Goodyear will be rolling into many tracks this season, while this right-side tire features a compound change designed to introduce more tire wear and run cooler.

Phoenix is the only place where that combo of types of left and right tyre is being used.

Phoenix is the only track at which this left and right side tire combination is scheduled to be run this season. The tire combination came out of a Goodyear test at Phoenix last October with drivers Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson and Paul Menard.