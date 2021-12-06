Tipster to qualify for $10,000 reward in arrest of parents of Oxford high school shooting suspect

DETROIT — The tipster who led police to James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old Michigan high school shooting suspect, at a Detroit warehouse late Friday will qualify for at least $10,000 in reward money, the Free Press learned Sunday.

"My understanding, and I was talking to the sheriff and a couple of other people about that investigation, and it looks like that tip — that caller will be eligible for the reward," Detroit Police Chief James White told the Free Press.

"So I'm pretty happy about that," he said.

The U.S. Marshals Service issued WANTED posters late Friday offering a $10,000 reward for information "that would lead to the arrest of either Crumbley."

Each had been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter earlier that day for their connection to the Oxford High School mass shooting on Nov. 30. Neither showed up Friday afternoon for their arraignment.

Whether the tipster will qualify for $10,000 or as much as $20,000 — since the tip resulted in the apprehension and arrest of both suspects — is unclear, White said.

"I don't have all the details. It truly is Oakland's case. My understanding is it was one tip that opened the case up for us, that allowed us to make the apprehension," White said Sunday.

Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old student who is accused of the Oxford High School shooting that killed four fellow students and injured seven others, are wanted by the U.S. Marshals after the couple did not show for their arraignment on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had been charged criminally as a result of alleged actions and inactions involving their son, who is charged in the shooting that left four students dead and injured seven other victims.

Police arrived at the scene about 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. after a citizen saw the couple's black Kia Seltos in the parking lot and called police, White told reporters during a news conference that began about 3 a.m. Saturday.

It's believed the Crumbleys were let into the commercial building by someone, he said.

Police response swarmed the century-old former auto plant designed by famed architect Albert Kahn and found the suspects hiding.

The couple was arraigned by video on involuntary manslaughter charges Saturday.

"These charges are very, very serious. There's no question about that," said Judge Julie Nicholson of 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills. "The court does have some concern about the flight risk, along with the public safety, given the circumstances that occurred yesterday and the fact that the defendants did have to be apprehended in order to appear for purposes of arraignment."

She set bond for each at $500,000 cash, substantially more than the $50,000 to $100,000 the couple’s attorneys requested, but the amount prosecutors sought. Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

