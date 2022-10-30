Tips and Tricks for Saving on All Your Last-Minute Halloween Costs

Unsplash

In the season of ghosts, goblins and ghouls, the scariest sight might be the bills you rack up. Halloween is a popular holiday in the United States, but it’s also an expensive one. In 2022, spending on Halloween-related items is forecast to top $10.6 billion, the National Retail Federation reports. That’s an average of $103 spent for every American.

For the savvy shopper, however, GOBankingRates has plenty of tips and tricks to make your Halloween spending more of a treat.

You might be surprised by all the areas where Americans spend on Halloween. Costumes and candy are the obvious ones, but decorations and events also are big costs. Check out some tips for saving on your Halloween spending.

One easy way to save big is by stocking up at your local Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree stores stock plenty of decorations, party supplies and even pet costumes. And of course, Dollar Store is another route to go for decorations.

Another option is Target, which has pillows, party games and more.

If you don’t want the hassle of shopping in person, check out the best Halloween bets on Amazon.

If you and your significant other plan on going to a party as a couple, we have DIY options under $20, or budget-friendly options for him and her.

One of the biggest costs for Halloween is the candy, and it’s certainly essential. Don’t run out and grab the first bag you see, though. Instead, follow these handy tips for some sweet savings. Also, consider buying in bulk.

Don’t forget the costume! Americans will spend an estimated $2.9 billion (with a B!) on costumes, the National Retail Federation reports. That’s a big chunk of change to spend on something you’re not going to wear to work. One decision you’ll want to make is whether to buy a costume or make your own, and our handy guide can help.

It’s easy to go overboard with the Halloween spending, especially when you look at some of these overpriced indulgences. After you’re done gawking at the price tags, keep reading to see some of the cheaper versions of these tricked-out treats, and congratulate yourself on being a smart spender this Halloween!

