Tips and tricks for getting Taylor Swift Eras tour tickets

Swifties, take a deep breath, because the time is here. That’s right, Taylor Swift has officially announced European dates for her Eras tour and we literally cannot contain our excitement.

Our favourite singer-songwriter is heading to the UK and across Europe next year for her sell-out tour, and if you’re a fan, you probably already registered to buy tickets (if not, you have until 11.59pm on 22nd June!) but know how hard they might be to get.

So, you’re in luck, as we’re here for all the tips and tricks that Taylor Swift fans have shared to help secure your seats at the Eras tour. May the odds be ever in your favour!

Update your Ticketmaster account beforehand

Add all of your important information like your card details, name and more to your Ticketmaster account before tickets go on sale to make it quicker for you to purchase.

“Add your card details in advance, ideally more than one card! Set up a PayPal just in case. My card payment didn’t work, so PayPal saved me,” said one fan who bought US tour dates on Twitter.

Make sure your Ticketmaster (or Eventim, SeeTickets etc) account is complete with all your info before the sale. Add your card details in advance, ideally more than 1 card! Set up a PayPal just in case (my card payment didn’t work, so PayPal saved me). — marie (@marieeldrid) June 20, 2023

Log in early

We’d recommend logging in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the sale starts in order to be sooner in the queue to buy tickets. “You CANNOT be late, or else you’ll be in the end of a queue with tens of thousands of people,” said one fan.

Don’t refresh during the queue

Refrain from refreshing while you’re in the queue for tickets as you could lose your spot and slow the entire process down. Instead, one fan advised to refresh at the end of the countdown to join the queue instead.

“They’re automatically refreshing everyone, and you want to be in the front of the queue,” one fan explained. “I would start refreshing whenever [the countdown] gets close to zero so that it will put you in the front of the queue, because you might refresh slightly before it does the automatic refresh and then you’ll be closer to the front.”

Buy two or three tickets, maximum

There is such a high demand for Taylor Swift tickets that you’d be much better off buying less tickets in order to get a higher chance at getting any seats. “This is not a time to save your friends and family,” said one fan.

“I recommend trying to get two or three tickets maximum. It’s such a high demand that if you look for more tickets, it’s probably not going to give you any options,” they added. Every Swiftie for themselves!

Don’t open multiple windows

“When tickets go on sale, DO NOT open the page on multiple devices or windows,” said one fan. Instead, fans advise that you use multiple Ticketmaster accounts with different emails which we’d recommend doing sooner rather than later!

Act fast

“You probably won’t have time to choose the seats you’ve been dreaming of so act fast,” said one fan on TikTok. “If you hesitate, you might miss out,” said another. So, in short, if you manage to get on the page to buy tickets then act quickly to secure your seat at the Eras tour.

Good luck, Swifties!

